by Frank Agin

Recently over lunch at a regional cleaning and restoration conference, an aspiring newcomer to the business posed this question to the four industry veterans seated at her table: “In your opinion, what was the most important college course for success in the cleaning and restoration industry?”

The first sage jumped in with, “Business law! To be successful in this business … really any business … you need to understand the basics of the law as our society is becoming increasingly litigious.”

The second person chuckled at the first and retorted with, “No, it’s accounting, dummy. Yes, there are potential ‘landmines’ involving the law, but that is why you hire a good attorney. Numbers, however, are everything. If you can’t understand the language of numbers, it is difficult to succeed in the cleaning and restoration business.”

The third person chimed in with, “No, no, no, it’s marketing. Accounting is important, but the most important number in business is sales. Marketing drives that. Without sales there is really nothing to account for.”

After a brief silence, everyone turned to the fourth person, who looked the aspiring cleaning and restoration entrepreneur in the eye and confidently stated, “The most important college course for business success is Sociology 001.”

There was a collective laughter. “Sociology 001? There is no such course,” the first business vet contended. And the others nodded to indicate agreement with that point.

The fourth business vet gave a playful smile to signify he knew they were right, but took that moment to elaborate. “Yes, business law, accounting and marketing are all important to business success, but what trips people up in business more than anything is sheer ignorance in what I call Sociology 001.”

Having everyone’s attention, the business sage continued, “What I mean by this is a failure to exhibit simple, common courtesies, such as…

“Being nice. You need to be that person others enjoy being around and talking to. And I am not just talking about the decision makers. Bear in mind, not everyone is going to be your next best client, referral source, or star employee, but everyone is connected to someone who might be. With that, there is tremendous value in being a good person to everyone you encounter.

“Another thing is reliability. Very few people are truly dependable any more. So, if you want to set yourself apart in the cleaning and restoration industry, then do what you say you’re are going to do and be where you say you are going to be. And if, for some reason you can’t, let the person who is depending on you know… like as soon as you know. This is not a sometimes thing. This is an all-the-time thing.

“Finally, say Thank You and show appreciation. Of course, you are going to thank your clients and demonstrate appreciation towards referral partners. That’s a given. And everyone does this. What about the people who serve you? Your employees? Thank them as well. Your vendors? Thank them, too. Thank everyone. It all matters, as it serves to brand you as a decent human being.”

Everyone was silent for a moment. They contemplated what they had just heard.

Then the aspiring newcomer spoke. “Oh, I get it! You’re talking about being the kind of person others want to work for, or hire, or refer others to. Right?”

The fourth sage, smiled and nodded as if to say, “You got it.”

The newcomer continued, “It makes sense. If you’re not that kind of person, you probably don’t have the foundation for successful business anyway.”

The sage then interjected, almost talking to the other business veterans, “Exactly. And without that successful business foundation, things like the law, accounting and even marketing really aren’t that important.”

Frank Agin is the president and founder of AmSpirit Business Connections and is the author of Foundational Networking. For more information on AmSpirit® Business Connections, go to www.amspirit.com or contact Frank at frankagin@amspirit.com.