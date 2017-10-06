NORTHBROOK, IL — While September has come and gone, the September 2017 Cleanfax issue — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs — is online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the September 2017 Cleanfax, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from September 2017 Cleanfax issue include:

The Key to Accelerated Drying: In this article, restoration expert Brandon Burton looks at each stage of the drying process and provides best practices.

The Secret to Record Sales and Profits: Howard Partridge continues his business-building series with this piece, which shows why referral marketing is the best way to build a powerful company.

Chemical Testing: Well-known Bridgepoint chemist Tom Forsythe provides an overview of what makes a strong cleaning formula and how best to choose chemicals by situation.

LVT’s Kryptonite: Mark Violand provides a case study of luxury vinyl tile, known as a waterproof flooring solution, and problems he has seen arise with excessive sunlight exposure on the surface.

The Brand: The importance of targeting your desired consumer group and how to do it is the focus of Steve Marsh’s September 2017 article.

To read the Foreword to the September 2017 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses the tendency of customers to think of businesses in our industry as commodities, which are interchangeable. He says:

“It’s partly the interpretation of what we do. Your customers look at your company and feel it is the same as all the rest. Like milk, eggs, rice… you get the picture. Wal-Mart stuff. Sure, there are brands they may prefer, but cleaning is cleaning and water damage restoration is water damage restoration. Everyone does it.”

Cross looks at ways to overcome this “commodity conundrum” in his foreword to the September issue.

For the full DIGITAL magazine, click HERE.