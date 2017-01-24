By Bill Prosch

Here we are. It’s already 2017. Where did the time go?

And look at you!

You have your 2017 business plan all laid out and are following it to the letter. You’re utilizing the strategies and tactics you outlined to reach your goals. You can’t figure out what to do with all the cash that’s coming in, right?

Or did you procrastinate and not finish your business plan? Perhaps you read one of the many articles online that suggest business plans are a waste of time and decided there was no need to create one. Let’s talk about that.

Running a business could be compared to being on a journey. So, instead of talking about business, let’s talk about taking a cross-country trip, just to keep things simple.

Planning the trip

We already know that we’re going to take a trip, so now we should decide where we want to go. Since I live near Sacramento, CA, let’s start there. And let’s go big—to New York City.

To do so, we should figure out how we’re going to get there and what it will cost. We could fly, but paying for everyone we want to take would require a ton of cash that we don’t have right now. So, while flying would be faster, driving would be within the budget we’ve established.

We know that we’re going to New York City, and we know that we’re going to drive. We know what our budget is. Time is going to be an issue, so we need to take the most direct route possible. We will be crossing both the Sierras and the Rockies, and the weather could be a factor, so when we make our trip is a consideration. We also need to think about when we want to arrive and how long it will take to get to our destination. Let’s say it’s now the end of April and we want to be in New York City by June. What’s next? We just hop into the car and start driving, right? And the next thing we know, it’s July and we’re in Albuquerque.

Misdirected

Now we’re way off course, out of time, and not much closer to our destination. When we started, we had plenty of time to get to New York City by June. Now, our deadline has passed and we still have a long way to go. Where did we go wrong? We followed the signs we saw each day, but something must have distracted us. Apparently, we failed to finish planning. We said we needed to follow the most direct route, but we didn’t map out how to get there.

You get the point. Creating and following a business plan is just like taking a trip. A well-planned and well-executed trip generally results in you getting where you want to go, when you want to be there. A business plan keeps us from getting distracted by all the things that can lead us off course.

We first decided where we wanted to go (the goal). Then, we determined what it was going to cost to get there (the budget). After that came the map (the major business objectives), and that’s where it all fell apart. We didn’t finish planning our trip (strategies and tactics), so we wound up someplace we never intended to be. On top of all of that, we didn’t know that we were off course until it was too late and we were already in the wrong place. That’s because we didn’t monitor our progress (reviewing the plan). Explained this way, do you still think planning is a waste of time?

If you’ve started your 2017 business journey without a plan, it’s not too late to pull over and complete the job. Decide where you want your business to be at the end of the year. Then determine how you’re going to get there, and set your budget. Next, map your route and follow it. And, finally, don’t forget to check your progress frequently so you will know if you get off course before you’ve gone too far. You’re going to take the journey anyway, so why not end up where you want to be?

By the way, I don’t have anything against Albuquerque, I just wanted to see the Statue of Liberty.

Bill Prosch, CR, is a Business Development Adviser for Violand Management Associates (VMA), a highly-respected consulting company in the restoration and cleaning industries. Prosch is a leading expert in operations and a Certified Restorer. He has a deep understanding of entrepreneurial challenges having owned and operated a successful restoration company for more than 30 years. Through Violand, he works with companies to develop their people and their profits. To reach him, visit violand.com or call (800)360-3513.