Drew Johnson



In a world where everyone is focused on online marketing, it’s easy to forget about the offline skills like answering phone calls, asking for reviews, and having a good voicemail message. Believe it or not, these offline skills still matter.

With all of the emphasis these days on online marketing, it’s possible to spend a lot of time and money on your online marketing strategy while neglecting the things that can actually help your business. Advances in online marketing and the proliferation of review sites like Yelp and Houzz can do wonders for your business if they are implemented correctly, but don’t forget the offline basics. Make certain you have good strategies in place both online and offline.

Answer phone calls

These days it seems like nobody actually likes to use the phone. Conversely, that makes it even more important to answer the calls that you do get. In an emergency situation, even the most introverted millennial will turn to their cell phone and make a call. It’s up to you to be ready when they do. By answering the phone call in a professional manner and getting the information you need quickly and efficiently, you may be able to land more calls, get more jobs, and reassure more customers than ever before.

Answering phone calls is a vital part of the restoration industry, but this applies to all businesses. If your customers care enough to call you, you should care enough to answer them. The best strategy to apply here is to have an already-practiced script. Great things to keep mind while answering calls are:

Speak calmly . If your client is calling about an emergency, they are probably upset. Reassure them that help is on the way, and be sure to remain calm yourself.

. If your client is calling about an emergency, they are probably upset. Reassure them that help is on the way, and be sure to remain calm yourself. Get the details quickly. Get a phone number and location first. That way, if the call gets disconnected, you won’t lose them completely.

Get a phone number and location first. That way, if the call gets disconnected, you won’t lose them completely. Be compassionate. This is especially important during an emergency call when it’s likely your client is upset. It doesn’t matter how routine this is for you; you must respect the situation from the client’s perspective. Stay engaged and alert for details that may help your team on location.

Polish your voicemail

Voicemail may seem like an unimportant detail, but it can be a big help when you are unable to actually answer a call. By having a professional voicemail, you not only improve your chances of retaining customers even after you’ve missed their initial call, but also reassure them you are indeed a professional. It pays to rehearse your voicemail message before recording it.

Don’t forget to clearly identify yourself and your business — don’t assume that just because they called you they know who you are. Tell your customers what information you want them to leave. Don’t assume that they’ll remember to leave a call back number. Here are some examples of emergency and non-emergency voicemails:

Non-emergency voicemails

Thank you for calling XYZ Company. Please leave a message with your name and a good contact number, and we will be back with you within 15 minutes during normal business hours.

Thank you for calling XYZ Company. Sorry we missed your call, but we will be back with you as soon as possible. Please leave a detailed message with your name and a good contact number.

Emergency voicemails

Thank you for calling XYZ Company. We service our customers 24/7. If this is an emergency, please leave a message with your name and a good contact number, and we will return it in five minutes or less.

Thank you for calling XYZ Company’s emergency number. Please leave a detailed message with your name and a good contact number so our technician can call you back in 5 minutes.

Ask for reviews

Good online reviews don’t just show up on their own. In fact, you can’t even count on quality workmanship and good customer service to do the trick — in most cases, you have to actually ask.

Here are some quick tips for reviews:

Ask in person. Have the person who is in direct contact with your clients ask for reviews. Hopefully, that person has become a familiar face and done a job worthy of a good review. By asking in person and explaining the importance of online reviews to your company, you greatly increase the odds of getting one.

Have the person who is in direct contact with your clients ask for reviews. Hopefully, that person has become a familiar face and done a job worthy of a good review. By asking in person and explaining the importance of online reviews to your company, you greatly increase the odds of getting one. Ask via email. Not everyone is comfortable leaving a review of the person they’re standing next to. In this case, the best thing you can do is make them comfortable by offering an online alternative. Have your employee ask for your client’s email, and send them a message with helpful links to online review sites. Be sure to offer more than one option so your client can choose the one they’re most comfortable with.

Not everyone is comfortable leaving a review of the person they’re standing next to. In this case, the best thing you can do is make them comfortable by offering an online alternative. Have your employee ask for your client’s email, and send them a message with helpful links to online review sites. Be sure to offer more than one option so your client can choose the one they’re most comfortable with. Respond to reviews. This cannot be emphasized enough! By responding to reviews (bad or good) in a prompt and gracious manner, you greatly increase the odds of getting both new reviews and new leads from people reading the reviews. It’s a win-win.

Getting reviews is easy enough to do, but you’d be surprised how many businesses in the industry don’t have a protocol or strategy for asking for reviews from customers.

Follow these three basic tips to keep your business on track offline.

Drew Johnson is the co-founder and VP of Marketing of 33 Mile Radius, a lead generation company focused on home services. He has helped local businesses get found online since 2007. For more information, visit 33mileradius.com..