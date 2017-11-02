NORTHBROOK, IL — While October has come and gone, the October 2017 Cleanfax issue — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs — is still online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the October 2017 Cleanfax, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from October 2017 Cleanfax issue include:
-
Business (and Life) Is About Relationships By Howard Partridge
In this month’s installment in Howard Partridge’s businesses-building series, he covers the importance of maintaining relationships with your referral sources and the ins and outs of how to do this.
-
The Two Critical Questions Consumers Ask By Steve Marsh
Marsh details the two types of customer groups before providing information on how to appeal to each group.
-
Yellers By Chuck Violand
Verbal outbursts don’t do much for your cleaning or restoration company, but if you’re the type of person who communicates this way, this article provides how to deal with it.
-
Mold Cleaning Solutions By Richard Driscoll
The author of “The Carolina Protocol” compares the two “cleaning” solutions that can be used for mold removal: Hydrogen peroxide and chlorine dioxide.
-
What to Know About Jute Rugs By Lisa Wagner
The “Rug Chic” explains the problems that arise when cleaning jute rugs as the material experiences a renaissance as a backing as well as a face fiber.
-
Resilient Flooring Classification Identification By Steve Hulin
Hulin’s article offers a brief description of the most common resilient flooring used today.
-
The Pros and Cons of Drug Testing in the Workplace By Scott Tackett
Whether to test job candidates and employees isn’t as cut and dry as you may think. Tackett explains why.
-
How Long Does it Take for SEO to Work? By Dan York
There are many variables to understanding why estimates on a timetable for SEO to work are so varied, but here are a few York says should be looked at when gauging a time frame.
-
Bed Bug Eradication Services By Pete Dame
Dame provides information on diversifying into this ancillary service, which doesn’t usually require licensing and which your company has most of the equipment necessary.
To read the Foreword to the October 2017 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses how to avoid becoming a commodity to new customers to keep them from forgetting you and moving on to another company the next time s/he needs work done.
“You want repeat work. You want referrals. You want a long-term relationship,” he says. “You can do all of this with a simple, four-step plan.”
For the full DIGITAL magazine, click HERE.
No Comment