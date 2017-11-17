By Kim Harris

If my experiences meeting and chatting with local restoration business owners and seeing their teams in action on the job site have taught me one thing, it’s efficiency is the name of the game.

When dealing with severe damage to a home, restoration workers don’t have the option to move slowly. Whether they’re removing water from a flooded crawl space or pulling up kitchen floor tiles, the pressure to do the job efficiently is real. And mistakes can prove costly, especially if they aren’t addressed in a timely manner.

Maximize the efficiency of your staff by meticulously tracking time, assessing the quality of your work on a regular basis, and providing additional training whenever possible.

Why timing is everything in efficiency

Aside from being on site as soon as possible, restoration crews should always track time for each individual job and task in order compare the actual figures with those provided by the insurance company and the written estimate.

And because restoration is such a big industry, companies are enhancing time-tracking tools to meet industry needs. Time-tracking and scheduling solutions are an important way to help businesses become more productive and profitable. Time tracking is important to restoration companies to determine the cost of particular project or job based on the cost of labor and the value of their employees.

Not sure what your employees’ time is really worth? Check out this labor-cost calculator, which can help you determine those values.

Assessing — and reassessing — crew quality

Use the restoration management software tools available to you to continually track the progress of your employees’ work. With this information, you’ll have a better idea of common errors, difficulties, and areas that require additional training.

Everything you track can be seamlessly uploaded into your time tracking tool, so you don’t have to manually enter time from one program to the next. Take detailed notes, mark mistakes in the physical environment, and digitize everything, so everyone is accountable for their work.

Training up to keep costs down

Once you have the information you need, it’s easier to plan new training courses for your employees and better distribute their expertise among teams. To maximize employee efficiency, take the data you have collected throughout the project to better manage and organize the next one. Training is one of the most valuable investments you can make in your company. Use it wisely, and get the right boots in the right buildings.

At the end of the day, your company will be more profitable if you can better assess time spent on jobs and projects, constantly assess the performance of your team, and use that information to train your teams for the future.

Efficiency doesn’t happen overnight. But with the right tools, any restoration company can maximize team efficiency for success.

Kim Harris is a copywriter and blogger based in Boise, Idaho, who has been putting her journalism background to good use telling true stories and helping businesses grow since 2008. When she’s not writing for TSheets, you’ll find her queuing up entertainment and plotting her next escape.