By Jason Lee

Uber is a pioneer in recruitment and labor management. In a few short years, they’ve been able to recruit 450,000 drivers in the United States alone, most of whom likely never considered driving a taxi for a living. When you take a look at Uber’s highly tactical recruiting strategy, one element stands out — pay. But not the amount of pay, but rather, the frequency of pay. Uber uses how the power of earnings to keep things running smoothly.

Uber has solved the recruitment puzzle most companies miss the mark on. In just the last 18 months, Uber has made five major announcements that moved their pay cycle from once a week on Thursday to every day. Uber’s data-centric approach informs us of their experience: Daily payment meaningfully reduces turnover and absenteeism in their driver base, allowing them to power their exponential growth.

The cleaning industry has a remarkable amount of similarity to Uber. We both are highly dependent on labor. We live and die by the availability, consistency and performance of our people. But thankfully, unlike Uber, we don’t all have to build an internal system like Uber did.

In the past year, new third-party technology has emerged that enables employees to access their wages ahead of pay day for pennies on the dollar. Notably, the technology comes at zero cost to you, the business owner/operator. These companies even fund all of the payroll themselves, so the owner/operator doesn’t have to use out-of-pocket funds to make earnings available daily to employees.

Whether you employ two or 20,000 cleaners, we in the cleaning industry can learn a thing or two from our friends at Uber, one of this century’s most innovative pioneers in labor, to help us keep our good employees around.

Jason Lee is the founder and CEO of DailyPay, a technology company that provides employees access to their unpaid earnings. For more information, please visit trydailypay.com