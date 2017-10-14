By John Monroe

My granddaughter recently came to visit, and of course I played the role of awesome grandpa to the hilt. My granddaughter is 16 months old going on 16 years. She already is learning all the tricks of getting what she wants, and me being the perfect grandpa, I play right into her cute little smile and batting eyes.

As I was enjoying giving my granddaughter everything she asked for with just “that look,” I couldn’t help but think about the salespeople I have worked with over the years. I know it sounds ridiculous that I was thinking about work while enjoying my time with this beautiful and very smart little girl, but what can I say? I’m a workaholic!

Throughout the weekend, as my granddaughter continued to manipulate this pretty-good-salesman-himself grandfather, I mulled over the question of whether everyone is a born salesperson. If so, we should be able to hire anyone to call on insurance agents and property managers, right? All that’s needed is to give them a cell phone and a gas card before sending them out the door and waiting for the business to roll in.

Learning to be a salesperson

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. But, believe it or not, all of us have innate selling skills that we use throughout our lives. Once a child begins to communicate in complete sentences, they have started to master one of the key skills of being a salesperson — verbal communication. Think back to the first time you asked your parents for something and they responded with the proverbial “no, you don’t need that.” Unknowingly, you were using the ultimate sales skill of asking for the order.

Your parents’ negative response more than likely prompted you to use another key sales strategy known as probing. This is when we ask open-ended questions like “why not” and “what if.” If that didn’t work, most of us would then begin listing the features and benefits, maybe even giving a testimonial about a friend who had the item, hoping to lend credibility, which is yet another sales strategy.

A great example of this is my oldest son wanting a telescope, almost from the day he was born. He would ask for it every night, and of course, he wasn’t asking for the model you can buy at any discount store. He had done his research and picked out a telescope that made it possible to see the American flag that Neil Armstrong had planted on the moon’s surface. The pressure for this telescope mounted when he had science class in school and they started studying the planets.

The final and ultimate sales pitch was when my son got a B+ on his research paper and his best friend got an A. “Dad, you know I could have gotten an A if you would have bought the telescope for me like the one Johnny’s parents bought him.”

Good sales people also acquire information about their customers and try to understand the client’s needs and wants before the first meeting. Children are just as intuitive and quickly learn what makes their parents happy or upset, the same as they learn to interpret voice inflections and nonverbal expressions. Asking Dad for something because we know what Mom’s response will be is an example of knowing our customer.

At 16 months, my granddaughter has this skill mastered. One afternoon, she went to her mom and pointed at the candy bowl filled with M&Ms sitting on the coffee table. Of course, her mom said, “Not before we have lunch.”

I happened to be in the kitchen making lunch and didn’t see the sales pitch my granddaughter made to her mom. This meant I was none the wiser when she came into the kitchen and pointed to the big bag of M&Ms sitting on the counter. She gave me the cutest grin, grabbed my hand with that soft little hand of hers, and pulled me over to the counter where a big bag of M&Ms was sitting. I am such a push over! I’m sure you can imagine what happened next. And then, somehow, I got scolded for the action.

By the way, the child who is told “no” and stomps around yelling “But I want it!” before progressing to screaming and crying would most likely not make a good salesperson!

Not everyone was born to be a salesperson, but we all have some of the innate skills required to be in sales. Just like we were all born with some athletic ability, but to become a professional athlete we need coaches to hone our innate skills. Likewise, professional salespeople need coaches and managers to help “parent” and develop winning sales techniques.

