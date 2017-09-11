NORTHBROOK, IL — While August has come and gone, the August 2017 Cleanfax issue — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs — is still online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the August 2017 Cleanfax, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from August 2017 Cleanfax issue include:
- Exploring Iranian Rug-Making: More information and images from Master Rug Cleaner’s tour of Iran.
- The 2017 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: We bring you our annual Restoration Industry Leaders Review in which three veteran owners share their business plans and how they overcame challenges.
- 5 Tips for More Enjoyable Insurance Purchasing: Insurance purchasing can be a long and stressful process for cleaning and restoration contractors. This article offers tips for making insurance purchasing more enjoyable for contractors just like you.
- A Quick Guide to Hard Floor Categories: Categories come into play during the periodic and restorative maintenance service procedures. Providing these services may require investment in different chemicals, equipment, tools, and materials as well as gaining the knowledge to use them.
- Liquids Versus Powders: Many wonder which cleaning formulation to use and when, but each has its own merit and purpose, which are explained in detail within this article
- Can You Afford to Ignore Social Review Sites?
- :While these sites can be a pain, ignoring them can cause real problems for good companies. This article details how to make the process smoother and more painless.
- The Remarkable Leader’s Secret: Showing team members you value their dedication boosts respect for your leadership and your company. Learn more in this article from Howard Partridge.
- Finding New, Creative Revenue Streams: Exterior Cleaning: See how our August photo contest winner used his truckmount to remove accumulated soot and mold from the side of a home.
To read the Foreword to the August 2017 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses dealing with customers’ fears and apprehensions when working with them. He says, “Let’s face it. All of us can clean carpet and furniture and dry out basements or wet walls. It’s the way we treat our clients that really matters.” Whether we like it or not, we must consider our clients’ feelings throughout the process.
