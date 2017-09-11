NORTHBROOK, IL — While August has come and gone, the August 2017 Cleanfax issue — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs — is still online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the August 2017 Cleanfax, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from August 2017 Cleanfax issue include:

To read the Foreword to the August 2017 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses dealing with customers’ fears and apprehensions when working with them. He says, “Let’s face it. All of us can clean carpet and furniture and dry out basements or wet walls. It’s the way we treat our clients that really matters.” Whether we like it or not, we must consider our clients’ feelings throughout the process.

For the full DIGITAL magazine, click HERE.