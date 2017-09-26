FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The 3rd Annual Indoor Environmental Science Forum 2018 is slated for February 22 to 24 at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty Six in Fort Lauderdale, according to a press release. The event theme will be “Microbial Trench Warfare: A Day in the Life of Mold Assessors & Remediators!”

This three-day, “Winter Break” educational conference will emphasize what remediators “really need to know,” not only providing 14 CEUs for your license renewal, but also including a “hands-on” containment and fit testing demonstration. Conference education sessions are accepted by the Florida DBPR and include CECs for IICRC, RIA, IAQA, and ACAC.

A per-conference workshop with a scheduled deposition procedure and a mock-trial with one of Florida’s leading attorneys in the field, Harvey Cohen, ESQ, will kick off the event on Feb 22.

Speakers at the Indoor Environmental Science Forum 2018 will include:

Dr. Ralph Moon, PhD, CHMM, CIAQP, will offer two informative sessions.

John and Lydia Lapotaire, CIECs, with their unique “dual presentation style” of excellent technical information, will present on topics including the ASTM D-7338 Standard and more.

Restoration lawyer Ed Cross will oversee the mock trial as the judge. Attendees will “witness the interaction between lawyers, plaintiffs, experts, and other stakeholders” during a lawsuit.

Ken Larsen, CR, WLS, CSDS, known for his “straight forward” approach, is the IICRC Industry Standard Specialist. Organizers say, “[He’s] sure to make his presentation another memorable one.”

Other speakers include independent adjuster Peter Crosa; Tim Miller, president and CEO of Business Development Associates Inc.; and Jeff Stachowiak, national safety training director for Sunbelt Rentals.

Event highlights will include: “The Anatomy of a Deposition: How to protect your company and clients from the long tail of a potential lawsuit”; an expo hall; a per-conference workshop on the role of third party evaluators with case studies from Hurricane Irma.

Special discounts will be made for multiple-company attendees along with significant early-registration discounts.

More information on registration, event pricing, and other necessary facts for the Indoor Environmental Science Forum 2018 will be updated October 19. Stay tuned here and at www.IndoorEnvironmentalScienceForum.com.