The photo contest winner this month is Torrey Whitaker of Flooring Expressions Floor Care in Indianapolis after he cleaned a lab floor the facility manager thought beyond repair days before a crucial inspection. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Torrey describes this particular job: “I had a call recently, and the person needing help said they had an inspection for their lab in just a few days, and they needed some work done on their vinyl composition tile flooring. I went to look at it, and the facility manager said it was ruined and would need [to be] replaced, but they hoped to get through the inspection. I replied I could get it looking really good, but the cost would be about half the cost of replacing the floor. They said to do it. So I did. Lots of cleaning solutions and scrubbing, but now they don’t need a new floor.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

Half of the people working in the disaster restoration industry have an insurance payment wait time of three to five weeks, with 27 percent waiting up to eight weeks for payment.

Between four to seven years seems to be the sweet spot for employee tenure, with 38 percent of the industry reporting this amount. Just two percent leave the same year they were hired, while 10 percent stay more than 10 years with the same company.*

*Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report.