The latest Cleanfax poll asks for your thoughts on Facebook marketing.
With multiple recent changes to marketing capabilities on Facebook, including limiting the number and type of ads and disallowing incentivizing users for “liking” items, we are curious how much stock you still have in Facebook marketing.
Do you think marketing your services on Facebook is still a viable option worthy of your time? Or is Facebook marketing old news now.
Tell us now, and share your thoughts with the cleaning and restoration industry.
This month’s question asks:
Is Facebook still a worthwhile marketing tool?
- Yes, of course.
- No, not anymore.
- Somewhat, though not like it was.
- If you’re willing to pay enough.
Your answer is safe with us. Tell us what you think, and check out what others in the industry had to say!
