CHICAGO — Cleaning & Maintenance Management together in cooperation with the worldwide cleaning institute ISSA and the University of Chicago’s Graham School will host a free disaster preparedness planning webinar, “Preparing for Disaster: Creating a Business Continuity Plan,” Thursday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Key features of this webinar include discussions of:

The reasons, benefits and processes for developing a business continuity plan/program,

Risks, threats, vulnerabilities and potential consequences facing businesses

Current disaster trends.

Argonne National Laboratory senior consultant Edward G. Buikema, disaster preparedness expert and a former director and administrator within the Federal Emergency Management agency, will be the event’s guest speaker.

Registration for the event is currently open. Registrants who are unable to attend the live session of the event will receive a link to recording after the event.

“It does not always take a major catastrophe like a flood, tornado, or hurricane to shut down a facility or a business. Incidents involving power failures, broken water pipes, or data breaches can often be the cause of significant organizational disruptions,” the organizers said in a release. “Too often the concept of business continuity planning is not a priority for organizations; however, organizations that proactively consider how to respond to disaster events are often the first to recover and reopen.”

Benefits of business continuity planning include pointing to vulnerabilities within an organization’s data, equipment, logistics and personnel as well as other essential operational procedures.

For more information and to register for this free disaster preparedness planning webinar, CLICK HERE.