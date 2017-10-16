Flooring industry educators, manufacturers, and speakers from around the country will present and share their information and materials to all who attend.

Presenters at the NICFI 2017 Annual Conference include:

Mike Sundell (finish consultant): “Practical Wood Floor Inspections,”

Fred Hueston (stone forensics): “Introduction to Stone and Tile Inspection and Forensics,”

Jim Kups (novalis): LVT Presentation,

Larry Lyons (Amorim cork composites) and Don Jewel (Capri cork): “The Science of Cork in Flooring.”

The event will also include the NICFI Town Hall, which will feature:

Positive Prevention with Paul Pleshek,

Business of Doing Business Expanding Your Business to Other Positive Areas with Bob Blochinger,

Know Your Worth: Art of Negotiation with Bill Zoetvelt,

And much more.

Attendees can receive two continuing education credits from participating educational organizations including the IICRC.