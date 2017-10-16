NICFI 2017 Annual Conference
October 16 - October 18$400 - $550
Flooring industry educators, manufacturers, and speakers from around the country will present and share their information and materials to all who attend.
Presenters at the NICFI 2017 Annual Conference include:
- Mike Sundell (finish consultant): “Practical Wood Floor Inspections,”
- Fred Hueston (stone forensics): “Introduction to Stone and Tile Inspection and Forensics,”
- Jim Kups (novalis): LVT Presentation,
- Larry Lyons (Amorim cork composites) and Don Jewel (Capri cork): “The Science of Cork in Flooring.”
The event will also include the NICFI Town Hall, which will feature:
- Positive Prevention with Paul Pleshek,
- Business of Doing Business Expanding Your Business to Other Positive Areas with Bob Blochinger,
- Know Your Worth: Art of Negotiation with Bill Zoetvelt,
- And much more.
Attendees can receive two continuing education credits from participating educational organizations including the IICRC.