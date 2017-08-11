The August 2017 Cleanfax Photo Contest winner is Scott Smith of C&S Cleaning Services in Meadville, PA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Scott describes this particular job: “This job is something we offer and, while not directly related to carpet cleaning, still utilized our truckmounted equipment and expertise. This is something we are proud of. The soot and mold had accumulated over time on this home. We used our machine with high pressure and the best cleaning products to remove this eyesore for the client. They were happy… and so were we!”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

Approximately 74 percent of restoration companies reported positive sales growth in 2016, and 28 percent indicated it was due to weather in their area.

The most profitable service offered is water damage restoration, with mold remediation and abatement the second most profitable. *

*Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report.