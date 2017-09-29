Cleanfax caught up with Dan York of Water Damage Marketing during The Experience Convention and Trade Show 2017 in Las Vegas, and asked about the often talked about rumor that SEO will eventually be replaced by pay-per-click (PPC) ads.

“We’ve been hearing it for years…as long as we’ve been in business,” York said. “These ads have been here for 15 years, but they keep changing them and taking up more space.”

York points to Google’s recent changes to PPC ads, which made them look more like native results. But people seem to be aware of the difference between PPC and native results.

“The funny thing is that, even after they [made the visual change], people still don’t click on the adds that much,” York explains. “Just ask yourself how many times to you actually click on the ads, and that’s the answer to your question…The short answer to this is that it’s never going away.”



Dan York is the founder and CEO of Stellar-eMarketing and is a seasoned entrepreneur, internet marketing expert, and administrative and marketing consultant as well as a veteran public speaker. More information is found on York’s websites: www.Stellar-eMarketing.com and www.water-damage-marketing.com.

