You know what wastes most of your marketing budget? Not paying attention to where your water damage leads come from.

Look, I get it. You’re busy running calls — like you should be. But, when you put on your marketing hat, you must pay attention so you’re not wasting your money. Don’t shoot in the dark. I hear guys all the time say certain marketing approaches “didn’t work,” when I personally know companies who get frequent water damage calls doing what these guys say doesn’t work.

Tracking where your calls come from has been a big problem for a lot of companies I’ve seen. Some use phone call tracking services like DialogueTech (formerly Ifbyphone and Mongoose Metrics); some buy cheap VOIP phone numbers using each number to track different marketing programs; and some just have their dispatchers ask customers. I’ve heard just about everything (just don’t make the mistake of trusting your answering service to ask). For many smaller companies, some of the above options are expensive and can get confusing.

The good news is there is a free, fairly easy way to get an idea of what’s working and where: Google Analytics (GA). You can use GA to find where your calls are coming from. It’s not foolproof or perfect, but for free, it’s not bad and gets you looking in the right direction.

Years ago, Forrester Research said that 97 percent of internet users picking a local service company visit a company’s website first before calling. This makes a lot of sense really. You’re in a service business, so trust is a key component of who they pick. Customers want to have a look at you, your website and your staff. After all, would you let just anyone in your home? Exactly.

Statistically people are likely to check out your website before calling, no matter where they’ve heard of you. This can all be seen in Google Analytics.

At this point, it’s assumed you have a website and a free Google account as well as Google Analytics installed on your website. If not, do that now or have your web guy do it if you don’t know how. (It will take him 15 minutes and you 2 hours.) Once installed, it will start tracking everything. Though, it will not track everything prior to the GA installation.

Here are some quick tips with images for what you to look at to get an idea what is working for your company:

The Dashboard Your home screen, also called your Dashboard. This is the overall view of everything. You can see how many visitors are new or returning to your site; how many people came to your site and from where (website hits or “sessions”); how many pages visitors viewed on your site (“page views”), etc. Most people focus on sessions, but this is too limited a view to see where your phone calls are coming from. You must “drill down” a bit. You could be getting tons of web hits from people in Bangladesh, which of course does you no good. Navigation On the left side of the screen is your navigation bar where you can drill down to the usable info you need.

The "audience" tab Or you can see age and gender demographics in the Demographics>Age>Gender section. And you can learn so much more about your audience under in this section of GA. The “audience” tab Here you can see from where your customers entered your site, what town they are from, etc., by visiting the Geo>Location section. The "acquisition" tab Here you can learn how you get your web traffic. You can view whether people are coming to your site from social media, Google, Google Ads, emails, websites like Cleanfax, etc.

These are the main areas you use most. Whiles this may look complicated upon first viewing, it isn’t. The only thing that makes it look complicated is the words Google uses. Make sure you look up the words you don’t know. Once you do, you’ll see how easy it is to understand. Click here for an easy glossary of terms for Google Analytics.

Once you start poking around in those areas, piece by piece you’ll start to get insight into where your customers are coming from, like what cities get you the most hits, whether men or women search for you the most, what time of day or night gets you the most traffic and what ad campaigns are driving the most traffic.

I cannot stress the importance of tracking your water damage leads, and this tool can get you started on the process — for free.

Dan York is the founder and CEO of Stellar-eMarketing and a seasoned entrepreneur, administrative and marketing consultant, and Internet marketing expert, as well as a veteran public speaker. More information is found on York’s website: www.Stellar-eMarketing.com.