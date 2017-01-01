Why living ‘the good life’ can help your business.

by Dan York

Anyone in the entrepreneurial world has heard the phrase “A company stinks from the top down.”

Of course, we’ve all run into companies headed by a guy who wasn’t all that great and who created an environment similar to his own personality. Maybe we’ve even worked in that type of environment where it stunk all the way from the bottom to the top. You’ve probably had trouble with a vendor company and then worked your way up the pecking order from the bad employee to the manager, only to find he was worse than the employee who was giving you difficulties in the first place.

It works this way in government, companies and even families. We’ve all seen it.

What about us? We’re the good guys — the guys trying to do it right and live the American dream, right? But this statement works for us, too.

Have you or anyone you know gone through a divorce and tried to run a business at the same time? I’ll bet you dimes to doughnuts they had financial difficulties in their business during the time the divorce was occurring.

Ever known anyone that was having personal problems of any sort, whether mental, physical, or drug or alcohol addiction, and then also starting having problems with “hiring the right staff” or all of the sudden their accounts receivables slowed down? Perhaps their best employee quit or some new major financial crisis reared its ugly head?

This is the idea of a company stinking from the top down, except we’re the good guys. But even good guys have troubles sometimes.

This is the way things go, and only the most experienced entrepreneurs know it. This is why the best ones I know try and live “the good life.”

Think about it for a second. I’m willing to bet when you were doing the best personally, you were also making the most money, doing the best in your business and having everything seem to just go the right way. Things didn’t stink from the top down. Instead they were great from the top down.

What does this tell you? It illustrates that you should take care of yourself and live “the good life.” Don’t do drugs or drink in excess, especially during your work hours. Don’t do things you know to be unethical in your business; not only will they come back to haunt you (I could tell you stories), but also you alone will carry the burden of knowing that you’ve done something unethical. It’s not good for you personally, and financial woes might even follow that unethical action.

When you’re in really good shape — physically and mentally— you’ll have an easier time running your company, attract the right staff and be more profitable, and sales and marketing will weirdly get more leads than normal. Test it out for yourself. Probably many of you have experienced this already.

This also tips you off to why certain areas of your company perform poorly under certain employees. They are responsible for that area, yet under them everything seems to go wrong. It is them. Certain areas go right under certain employees; it is them, too. You can hire and fire from this observation alone, and you probably do already.

Live the good life; keep it clean; be more ethical in your business; expect the same from others; and teach the same to your employees. Soon you’ll see the difference financially.

Look around at those that are really successful and expanding. I’m sure you’ll find this to be true. Examine your own history — running business in good times and bad. Look at how you were doing in those times.

America stands on the back of entrepreneurs like us. If we’re not doing well, this country won’t, either. And we cannot count on the fact that the government will do it for us; let’s do it for ourselves.

Dan York is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellar-eMarketing and is a seasoned entrepreneur, Internet marketing expert and administrative and marketing consultant, as well as a veteran public speaker. More information is found on York’s websites: www.Stellar-eMarketing.comand www.water-damage-marketing.com