Cleaning carpet in restaurants may be one way to keep you busy year-round, but these jobs present their own special set of challenges, from infrequent cleaning to extremely heavy traffic, tons of spills and much more.

Added to the misery, it is usually night work.

All this is what faced one cleaning company in the northeast. Kamil Kierski with K-A Carpet Cleaning in Chelsea, MA recently helped out a fellow cleaner who suffered from equipment failure. And his efforts assisting a cleaning company in need helped him win a Cleanfax Photo Contest of the Month.

Here is what Kierski said about this job:

“This is a restaurant that was cleaned just a month ago. When we showed up, it had heavy grease, much built-up soil… and we could not believe how clean it turned out! This job was performed with a Prochem Bruin II and Rotovac 360 system. We pretreated with an enzyme conditioner, with nearly 30 minutes of dwell time, and then used an encapsulating rinsing agent. What’s interesting is this wasn’t our job. We were assisting a fellow cleaner who suffered from an equipment issue.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from one of our two sponsors (Solutions by Steam Pros or Excellent Supply – Releasit), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.