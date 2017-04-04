by Stephen Ashkin

Googling “the Trump effect” — which is the effect that this new administration may have on a number of issues and industries — produces more than 20 million results.

Narrowing these results down a bit to how the Trump effect might impact carpet cleaning yields more than 1 million results.

While this narrowed search reduces the number of hits quite a bit, it’s still a very large number.

To be clear, these results cover a very wide range of issues and topics, with every possible slant: Pro, con and indifferent. And I should add here that I never take a political stand in my professional career. I remain an advocate for healthier environments and greener cleaning—whether in professional cleaning or carpet cleaning — as well as a proponent of sustainability,* regardless of politics.

However, it cannot be denied that an entirely new set of cards may be on the table now for many industries as a result of the past election. This makes it hard to believe that the Trump effect will not have at least some impact on the carpet care industry.

What might change?

Just recently, the new administration removed the climate change page on the White House website. With these changes happening, where does this leave carpet cleaning business owners and, most specifically, those who have embraced green carpet cleaning strategies for their own businesses and for their clients’ facilities? And, taking this a step further, what about those who incorporated sustainability initiatives for their own companies as well? What will change for them?

The answer is simple: Nothing, and everything.

For now, nothing will be changing, at least not in the next six to 12 months. In fact, when it comes to the selection of environmentally preferable cleaning solutions and other products now required on the federal level — which impacts government and business purchasing decisions in this country and around the world — it may actually take a couple of years before anything changes, if it does at all.

This is because the federal government, which has been required to select green cleaning products ever since President Bill Clinton issued Executive Order 12873 in 1993,** has signed purchasing contracts with many jansan/carpet cleaning chemical manufacturers and distributors that continue for another one, two, or more years. So even if the new administration were to revoke this executive order, as well as similar ones signed by presidents Bush and Obama, it would not necessarily stop the flow of environmentally preferable cleaning products to the more than 376 million square feet of space in 9,600 buildings and in more than 2,200 communities nationwide that the federal government owns or leases.

The other side of change

While it looks like the Trump effect isn’t going to change things for the professional cleaning and carpet cleaning industries right now, what about a couple of years down the road?

Let’s hypothesize and say that those executive orders requiring the selection of environmentally preferable cleaning products are revoked and government agencies — and, by their actions, governments and businesses around the world — are no longer required to select only green cleaning products.

This may mean that many agencies and other organizations will select cleaning products based primarily on their effectiveness and cost. Their impact on the environment and health may no longer be a consideration, or at least not that much of one. Would this spell the end of green cleaning both in the professional cleaning and carpet cleaning industries?

Not necessarily. We must always remember that the other side of change is opportunity. A change of this sort can provide a very big opportunity for carpet cleaning business owners to advance themselves and their businesses and become green leaders within the carpet cleaning industry.

My suggestion is for owners and managers to remind, and perhaps reeducate, their clients about the many benefits of using environmentally preferable cleaning solutions for carpet cleaning. One way to do this — and one that may be required when responding to a request for proposal from a major corporate center, college, university or school district — is to put together a simple, brief, but educational presentation.

The power of presentations

Carpet cleaners may be in for a bit of a surprise when they respond to a request for proposal in the commercial arena. The written proposal delivered to the prospect is only the first step, albeit a major step, in the bidding process. Those who make it past this step and are asked to deliver a presentation to building managers about their firm and their company. This is where carpet cleaners can shine by delivering information on the positive impacts of environmentally preferable carpet cleaning.

Your presentation should include the following:

Information on how allergic and asthmatic reactions among children decline once green cleaning solutions are used.

How, 10 years ago, many green carpet cleaning solutions were more costly than traditional cleaning solutions but that this is no longer the case.

That school attendance goes up when environmentally preferable cleaning products are used, which has been shown to translate into a better education for our kids.

Studies showing the same positive results of using environmentally preferable cleaning products on office workers and staff employed in all kinds of settings.

Be proud and proactive

Overall, the professional carpet and cleaning industries should be proud of the green cleaning and sustainability movements they have helped to promote. Over the years, we have helped to remove some of the most toxic ingredients found in cleaning solutions, become much more conscious of reducing waste and promoted reuse and recycling initiatives.

Also, don’t forget to discuss the steps your company has taken in the name of sustainability — for instance, paying workers competitive wages and providing healthcare insurance and even retirement plans. Over the years, many segments of the professional cleaning industry have overlooked the necessity of taking these steps. But doing so benefits everyone, including the employer. It’s easier to attract and retain good workers when these benefits are offered.

And the green and sustainability initiatives you have implemented also give you and your firm the opportunity to stand out among your peers. Those owners and managers that put most of their marketing focus on how cost-effective their service is may be left in the dust, excuse the expression, of the others who put their marketing emphasis on the health of building users and our planet.

I also suggest that carpet cleaning business owners get involved with Earth Day, which occurs on April 22 each year. Many in the professional cleaning industry take advantage of this important day to show their support for health and the environment and promote green cleaning and the use of green cleaning products, and I would like to see more carpet cleaning technicians do the same.

If we want the green movement to endure whatever the political climate may be, we need more representatives from the carpet cleaning industry to step forward and promote the value of environmentally preferable cleaning and sustainability. Whether or not there is a Trump effect on our industry, it is the people who see change as an opportunity who are most likely to become the carpet cleaning industry’s leaders of tomorrow.

Stephen P. Ashkin is president of The Ashkin Group and the professional cleaning industry’s leading advocate for sustainability. He is also CEO of Sustainability Dashboard Tools, Inc., which offers a cloud-based dashboard that allows organizations to measure, report, and improve their sustainability efforts. He is the coauthor of both The Business of Green Cleaning and Green Cleaning for Dummies

*The meaning of the word sustainability has evolved over time. Originally it meant using natural resources in such ways so as to ensure they are available to future generations. Today, the word refers to the three pillars: protecting the planet, protecting people, and ensuring business profits.

**This executive order (EO) focuses on waste prevention and recycling in the daily operations of federal facilities. It also promotes green procurement. It was further expanded under presidents Bush and Obama. It should be noted that these EOs require the selection of environmentally preferable products but allow agencies to select traditional products if a green alternative is not available, not effective, or cost prohibitive.