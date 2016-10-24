Many professional rug cleaners in North America, who use large capacity wash tubs, feel the need to sanitize the wash liquid to prevent cross contamination and to protect their employees.

They use a commercial product, di-chlor (or Dichlor, PoolSan, Aquasparkle, Clorox Pool&Spa, etc.), marketed extensively to disinfect swimming pools and spas.

The chemical behind these trade names is dichloroisocyanuric acid (or dichloro-s-triazinetrione), a colorless solid, and the active ingredient in many commercial bactericides and algaecides. It is a strong oxidizer that reacts with water to form hypochlorous acid.

It is well known that high concentration chlorine bleaches cause damage to wool fibers and to the dyes used to color wool and other natural and man-made fibers. Therefore, concerns were raised that this practice by rug washers would damage the rugs they are trusted to clean, and The WoolSafe Organisation was asked for guidance.

The WoolSafe Organisation, in its cleaning chemical testing and certification program, does not accept chlorine-based bleaches in approved carpet care products.

However, as di-chlor is added to the washtubs at extremely low concentrations, we agreed to investigate whether or not it would still adversely affect the wool fiber, wool dyes or the structure of rugs – particularly hand-made oriental ones – during cleaning.

All tests and experiments were carried out in the WoolSafe laboratory under strictly controlled conditions, using internationally recognized procedures, test methods and equipment. By necessity, the “wash” equipment and volumes employed had to be scaled down from the large washtubs used in practice, but otherwise goods-to-liquor ratios, temperatures and additives (detergents included in the wash process) were kept virtually the same.

For the majority of the tests, hand-woven or hand-knotted rugs manufactured in Nepal, India and Iran were used. These covered a range of styles, pile fibers (wool and wool/silk blend), colors, textures and backings; as would be found in a typical wash load.

WoolSafe investigated the influence of di-chlor concentration and treatment times on:

the dyes

the strength of the (wool) fiber

the rug structure (loss of pile thickness)

The concentration of di-chlor generally used in rug washing is 6 oz per 1200 gallons (37.5 mg/liter), and the typical rug washing cycle lasts from 15 to 30 minutes. Tests were therefore carried out with di-chlor concentrations of 0 to 24 oz per 1200 gallons (0 – 150 mg/liter), and treatment times ranged from 30 minutes to four days. Key parameters were compared to those of the untreated rug samples.

Any adverse effect on the strength of the (wool) fiber was determined by exposing the rugs to the equivalent of up to five years’ wear in the Hexapod Tumbler Tester (ISO 10361) and monitoring the loss of pile thickness, a good indicator of wear and/or loss of resilience.

Change of color due to flattening and fading was also measured at the same intervals using a Minolta spectrophotometer.

Graph 1 shows the results of tests with double the recommended amount of di-chlor in the bath (12 oz/gallon). It is clear that neither the addition of di-chlor nor the length of time in the bath had any effect on the wear characteristic of the carpeting. Similarly, the color change due to wear was not significantly different on the treated and untreated samples.

Pile height

mm

Possible fading and change in colorfastness as a result of exposure to di-chlor was investigated on rugs with bright, solid colors. None showed any discernible color change or increased color bleeding (transfer) after exposure to normal and double concentrations of di-chlor and for extended periods of time in the bath. The variation of ΔE values in Table 1 is within the tolerances and scatter of the instrument.

Table 1. Results of colorfastness to water tests

no treatment ΔE carpet ΔE nylon ΔE cotton 1 37.5 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 30 min 3.24 8.52 8.64 2 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 60 min 3.75 8.38 9.33 3 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 1 day 3.20 7.56 8.36 4 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 3 days 3.30 7.49 7.07

To take the investigations a level further, WoolSafe tested the effect of the same solutions containing di-chlor on new, unused wool carpet. Alkali Solubility Tests (ASTM D1283) were carried out on pieces that had been immersed in different concentration of di-chlor for a period of time and their alkali-solubility was compared to that of the original, untreated carpet. Again, we could not find any evidence of the fibers being weakened.

To find a chlorine concentration where noticeable change does occur, the in-bath di-chlor concentration was increased to four times the level used in the wash tubs. When the exposure was also extended to three days, a yellowing of the fibers was observed. The yellowing was measured instrumentally (ISO 11664).

Table 2. Color change due to treatment

treatment ΔE ΔL Δa Δb no Di-Chlor; 3 days 1.65 1.19 -0.45 -0.25 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 30 min 1.16 0.94 +0.18 +0.42 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 1 day 0.67 0.20 +0.55 -0.19 75 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 3 days 1.32 1.26 -0.17 -0.07 150 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 3 days 3.71 2.26 -1.32 +2.55 150 mg/liter Di-Chlor; 3 days 4.44 3.35 -1.31 +2.58

No effect was detected if the di-chlor concentration did not exceed double strength, even after exposures of up to three days.

The conclusions of this series of experiments are clear:

In our extensive investigations, no evidence of problems was found with color fastness, color fading or damage to rugs when processed within the prescribed parameters of concentration and length of treatment time. Care needs to be taken not to increase the concentration of di-chlor, as that can cause yellowing of the wool. However, nothing can negate the need for pre-cleaning inspection, as it is always possible that one day a rug will come into the cleaning plant that has such poor color fastness, or has been so badly damaged in manufacture or in use, that problems still occur.

The rule should therefore be: HIBERNICA LAUTUS CAVE! Rug cleaner beware!

The WoolSafe Organisation carried out this independent study, free of charge, in order to be able to advise the industry on the possible dangers of sanitising the water in wash tubs. It was not intended as a review of the WoolSafe chemical testing and certification program, which still does not accept chlorine-based bleaches in approved carpet care products.