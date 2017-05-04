The April 2017 photo contest winner this issue is Kirk Conder with Conder Carpet Cleaning in Chula Vista, CA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Kurt describes this particular job: “We came across this small apartment with two big dogs that had free range to do what they wanted — and they did a number on it. The smell was bad… bad… bad! We used OSR with a Water Claw throughout with thorough heavy extraction. We also used a UV light to find contamination that wasn’t as obvious to the eye. We followed this up with fiber rinse to ensure no wicking after drying. To ensure we did our best, we used the good ‘nose to carpet’ smell test. The job turned out fantastic.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

70-80 percent of dust particles in any given home are made up of dead skin cells. The other 20 percent includes outdoor particles coming inside, such as soil.

Source: BusyBeeNews

◊◊◊

An average mattress contains anywhere from 100,000 to 10 million dust mites. That’s it, we’re sleeping on the floor.

Source: Mop Up Your Mess