WEST YORKSHIRE, UK — WoolSafe — the cleaning industry service provider based primarily in the United Kingdom that promotes best practice in carpet and rug care through maintenance product evaluation and certification, education, training, and the promotion of professional cleaning and inspection services — has begun collaborating with carpet and rug manufacturers in the United States in an effort to provide the same services to North America with a WoolSafe Associate Member program, according to a release.

WoolSafe traditionally has had a unique selling relationship with carpet manufacturers and suppliers in the UK. It is the organization’s endorsements that guide carpet owners to employ the services of WoolSafe Approved Service Providers that use WoolSafe-approved cleaning solutions.

“WoolSafe has been helping wool carpets look their best and last longer for over 25 years by testing cleaning products and, through the Certification Mark, making it clear to carpet owners and cleaners which products are both safe and effective,” WoolSafe representatives said. “The package of benefits we have put together will ensure that members’ wool carpets and rugs perform best and look better for longer than any other flooring on the market.”

In the Spring of 2017, a WoolSafe delegation traveled to New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia to visit 10 wool carpet and rug mills. WoolSafe put together a package of benefits and launched the new WoolSafe Associate Member program aimed at carpet producers and suppliers.

Without exception, the WoolSafe delegation was met with a very positive reception with several mills signing up on the spot and agreement across the board to work closer together with WoolSafe and recommend Approved Products and Service Providers to their clients, the organization reports. The benefits of particular interest to the mills were the different ways WoolSafe is able to deliver care advice.

Those mills that have joined the WoolSafe Associate Member program are:

Dixie Group ’s Fabrica Fine Carpets and Rugs,

’s Fine Carpets and Rugs, Masland Carpets and Rugs,

Carpets and Rugs, Langhorne Carpet Company,

Carpet Company, Legacy Mills,

Red Rock Custom Carpets,

Custom Carpets, Stanton Carpet Custom Rugs and Runners,

Carpet Custom Rugs and Runners, Antrim Hand-Loomed Carpets and Rugs,

Hand-Loomed Carpets and Rugs, Rosecore Luxurious Carpet and Custom Rugs,

Luxurious Carpet and Custom Rugs, Crescent Carpet Importers,

Carpet Importers, Jacaranda Carpets and Rugs,

Carpets and Rugs, Jorgus Carpets,

Carpets, Wools of Cumbria Carpets.

WoolSafe has consumer-facing videos and stain wizards on their website. Well-known Ruth Travis, the highly experienced and respected cleaner and trainer in North America who is director of WoolSafe North America, will field calls and emails from the clients of our Associate Members, “advising them how to keep their carpet spotless.” She can be reached at ruth@woolsafe.org or 615-972-0250.

“Causing great excitement among the mills is the award-winning WoolSafe Carpet Stain Removal Guide App,” the organization noted. “The mills loved the ease of use and clear instructions and the way the app connects carpet owners with safe products and the professional cleaners who are fully qualified to help them.”

Those in the WoolSafe Associate Member program are eligible to customize the app with their own branding, adding a personal touch that shows that they care about their customers post-sale. Many have expressed their interest in taking up the opportunity and in the mean time are instructing sales and customer support staff to download the existing WoolSafe App.

Other Organizations and mills recommending WoolSafe include: