Traffic lane cleaner

Bridgepoint Systems is pleased to announce the availability of a new and improved version of their leading carpet pre-spray — ZonePerfect. Vaolatile organic compound (VOC) compliant in all 50 states with 30 percent more active ingredients than other pre-sprays, this special blend of soil-blasting, grease-cutting ingredients delivers and unbeatable cleaning punch that out cleans competitive products — at a safer pH of 9.5.

Click for more Bridgepoint info