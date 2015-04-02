Carpet & Rug CleanersCarpet CareCarpet CleaningEquipment and ToolsInterim/Maintenance CleaningNew Products

Traffic lane cleaner

Butler Maximum Traffic Lane Cleaner is a concentrated blend of selected surfactants, builders, softeners and solvents for quicker soil removal and improved cleaning results.

Cleanfax Staff
Butler Maximum Traffic Lane Cleaner is a concentrated blend of selected surfactants, builders, softeners and solvents for quicker soil removal and improved cleaning results. It works to emulsify soils and suspend them to the surface for easier removal. Butler Maximum Traffic Lane Cleaner is recommended for use on colorfast, synthetic and non-stain-resistant carpet.

Bridgepoint Systems is pleased to announce the availability of a new and improved version of their leading carpet pre-spray — ZonePerfect. Vaolatile organic compound (VOC) compliant in all 50 states

Bridgepoint Systems is pleased to announce the availability of a new and improved version of their leading carpet pre-spray — ZonePerfect. Vaolatile organic compound (VOC) compliant in all 50 states with 30 percent more active ingredients than other pre-sprays, this special blend of soil-blasting, grease-cutting ingredients delivers and unbeatable cleaning punch that out cleans competitive products — at a safer pH of 9.5.

