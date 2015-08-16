Carpet cleaners with many years of experience remember the days when red stain removal was performed with the heat transfer method.

They would first clean the stain, then wet the stain with the red stain removal chemical, agitate it into the fiber, and use a damp towel and iron to transfer the stain out of the fiber and into the towel.

That method is still used today, yet there are other options available to cleaners.

Analyze the “red”

Before you decide which method and which type of chemical is best for the red stain you are trying to remove, you need to determine the cause of the stain.

Was it red wine, Kool-Aid, a soft drink, or something else?

A good rule of thumb to follow is to simply put the red stain into one of two classes: Organic or synthetic.

The removal technique for red wine will be very different than the one for red Kool-Aid. Also, the following chemicals and procedures work great on a number of colored stains, not just the red variety.

But it is the red stain that has given many a carpet cleaner second thoughts as to his profession of choice.

It goes without saying to always test for fiber content and test your cleaning product to ensure color loss or fiber distortion does not occur.

Synthetic red stains

These types of stains include, but are not limited to, some of the following:

Kool-Aid

Food dyes and coloring

Medicines

Cosmetics

Fruit juices (that deep color doesn’t come from the percent fruit juice content!)

And others

If this is the type of stain you are trying to remove, you need to use a reducing agent (sodium bisulfite, hydrosulfite, among others).

Most synthetic stains require a reducing agent.

You can prove it to yourself… simply make up a small amount of red Kool-Aid or put some iodine in water until you can see the coloring.

Mix up your favorite reducing agent (or use it straight, if you are using a one-part product) and add a small amount to the solution.

In a few moments you will notice the color start to change, and eventually the reducing agent will remove the red.

Any color left behind is much easier to remove. This is the type of reaction you will get by applying the same chemical to the same type of stain on the carpet.

Of course, the age of the stain and what the customer might have already tried (chemicals obtained from under the kitchen sink) can make the job a bit more difficult.

Also, the application of most reducing agents requires a wet towel and steam iron, which means you not only get the bleaching effect of the reducing agent, but also the heat transfer effect.

Be careful not to damage the fabric or original carpet color.

A safer heat method would be to use a wallpaper steamer, or simply put a wet towel on the stain and weigh it down with a small bucket of very hot water.

Organic red stains

These types of stains include, but are not limited to, some of the following:

Red wine

Juice (grape, cherry, etc)

Food coloring

Ketchup and other condiments

And more

An easy way to remember the type of chemical to remove organic red stains is to use word association: Oxidize organics.

Oxidizing bleaches (sodium percarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, etc.) can work wonders as part of your stain removal expertise.

Again, you can prove to yourself how this works.

Pour some grape juice or red wine into a clear glass and add an oxidizing agent, mixed according to directions from the manufacturer. In a short time you will notice a desirable color change.

As in the reducing agent procedure, the use of a wet towel and an iron will speed the chemical action and reduce the time needed to remove red organic stains.

A word of caution here: Be very careful with using high heat, as a strong oxidizing agent can remove original carpet color, more so than a reducing agent.