Odor eliminator
Odorcide from Thornell Corporation is now available in specific formulas for odors caused by cigarette smoke, fire and floods, dumpsters and chutes and laundry. Just like the “Original” formula, these new non-enzymatic products work instantly with no dwell time and are not affected by detergents and disinfectants. Application is easy using tank or bottle sprayers, hose applicators, fogging or simply adding to the cleaning operation as needed. All Thornell products use a unique proprietary formula that permanently eliminates, not masks, odors on contact.
The Vaportek VaporShark Industrial Odor Control System removes odors like fuel oil/gasoline, smoke and sewage/septic from as much as 50,000 cubic feet. VaporShark membranes effectively remove and trap odors from residential and commercial properties. The VaporShark can be permanently installed, or used as a portable in its durable aluminum case.
