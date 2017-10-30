The photo contest winner this month is Steve Cartwright of Gold Country Carpet Cleaning in Las Vegas. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Steve describes this particular job: “This job is at a hotel and was cleaned by my son, Josh Cartwright. He was conceived with the thought of being a carpet cleaner.

“He presprayed it with Citrus Slam by Go Clean and then used the RotoVac 360 to do the extraction. Then he extracted a second time with a scrub wand; some people like to see the wand marks, plus it removes more soil.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062.

Approximately 78 percent of those working in the restoration industry avoid franchising, with 22 percent opting to be part of a franchise system.

The top three services contracted out by restoration contractors include wind damage, contents restoration, and biohazard/trauma cleaning, at 49, 27 and 18 percent, respectively.*

*Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report.