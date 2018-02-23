The photo contest winner this month is Matt Lupotsky of Best Cleaners in Paxinos, PA, who knocked out a restaurant’s greasy carpet. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

After the initial layer of grease was removed, we could actually see the carpet.

Matt describes this particular job: “This job was really greasy carpet at a franchise restaurant. The general manager thought his carpet was destroyed and would need replaced. I brought in the CX-15 rotary extractor for concentrated heat to help break the grease down, using Flex Powder with CitrusSolv as the preconditioner and Flex ICE as the rinse. After the initial layer of grease was removed, we could actually see the carpet. We recleaned, and it turned out perfect. A very satisfied customer.”

For an opportunity to win a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros (worth $250), send your images and a brief 100-word description on how you obtained your results to Jeff Cross, executive editor, at JeffCross@ISSA.com or 193 Purple Finch Loop, Pataskala, OH 43062. Contest rules available by request.

♦♦♦

More than 1/3 of cleaning companies include specialty spot and stain removal services in the base cleaning price, while another 1/3 charge up to $30 for the extra effort.

Twenty-five percent of cleaning companies state their annual revenue exceeds $500,000.*

*Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report.