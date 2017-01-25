CANTON OH – Restoration and cleaning advisory service company Violand Management Associates recently promoted advisor Timothy Hull, CR, to director of operations position for the organization, according to a press release.

In the newly developed position, Hull will coordinate multiple organizational responsibilities, with a special emphasis on VMA’s Advisory Services. The new role comes in response to the company’s growth. Hull also will continue consulting with VMA clients.

Hull, a Certified Restorer with a Bachelor of Business degree from Montana State University, boasts 25 years’ experience in restoration, remodeling and construction. He has been with VMA for more than 8 years, and in that time, he developed the company’s Restoration Project Management program in conjunction with Kent State University. Hull also coordinates estimating and negotiation workshops throughout the year.

“Tim is well known throughout the industry as an operations expert and Business Development Advisor with Violand Management,” the company said in the release. “Tim has been a key part of the organization for over eight years and has played a significant role in their growth.”

Violand Management Associates works one on one with restoration and cleaning clients throughout North America to increase profits, performance, and service and provides professional training programs for better business building.