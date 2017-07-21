By Scott Warrington

Quitting smoking has long been recognized as the most significant lifestyle change one can make to improve health and life span. It still is. But lately another lifestyle (or work-style) choice has been recognized as having a big impact on our health.

As the owner operator of a carpet cleaning company, one of my goals was to get off the truck, start working on my business instead of in my business, and have employees making money for me while I sat behind the big desk and ran the operation.

It turns out that sitting behind the big desk was not the healthiest change I could have made. Instead of a couple of hours a day of windshield time, sitting on the way to and from jobs, I was sitting eight hours a day — and really even more when you count sitting while driving to the office, sitting on the couch in the evening, etc. In my case, I added about 25 pounds during my first year in management and a few more each following year.

Sedentary effects

Studies from the past few years show that weight gain is not the only unhealthy result from sitting for several hours a day. A Washington Post article by Bonnie Berkowitz and Patterson Clark1, which consulted four health experts, pointed out several effects of extended sitting.

While sitting, your muscles burn little fat and your blood flows more slowly throughout your body, which causes easier clogging of the heart with fatty acids. High blood pressure and elevated cholesterol also stem from prolonged sitting.

Insulin does not function as well in idle muscles, causing the pancreas to overproduce the hormone, ultimately resulting in higher risk of type 2 diabetes. According to the article, “a 2011 study found a decline in insulin response after just one day of prolonged sitting.”

Though the reason is unknown, many researchers have linked certain cancer types to prolonged sitting. One theory is that extended sitting fails to create antioxidants that kill potentially cancer-causing free radicals.

Lack of movement (and good posture) caused by slumping in a chair produces tightened back muscles and weak abdominal muscles, which in combination “exaggerate the spine’s natural arch” and produce posture problems that can persist for life.

Hip problems often develop in chronic sitters, who do not extend the hip flexor muscles often enough, which causes limited range of motion as well as a narrower stride length due to the shorting and tightening of the hip flexor muscles.

Extended periods of sitting result in weaker brain functions (including mood stabilization) due to slower blood and oxygen circulation through the brain, causing problems.

And the list goes on.

What can be done?

I no longer operate a carpet cleaning company, but I do have a job that keeps me at my desk and computer most of the day. What can I do?

I changed to a stand-up style desk. It did not take long to notice my back, neck, and knees feeling better. Having personally seen the benefits of a standing more while I work, I got a variable height desk. It allows me to stand most of the day but also occasionally get off my feet. Even though standing may not seem to involve a lot of movement, the fact is you shift your weight from one side to the other, move your feet, or move in other ways that you don’t when in a chair.

You also burn 30 percent more calories when standing compared to sitting, so even if the benefits of more movement and better health don’t motivate you, maybe the idea of weight loss will. In the first year using a stand-up desk, I dropped over 20 pounds. Although more careful attention to what I was eating and exercise away from work also contributed to that loss.

Some other ways I, my coworkers and friends have been trying to put more movement into our daily office life include:

Taking the standing desk or variable height desk even further with a work station over a treadmill. Now they can walk while still being productive.

Engaging in walking meetings, which even allow us to get outdoors when weather permits, for our mandatory discussions.

Using break times for walking rather than sitting and chowing down on snacks. With encouragement from my friends at work, I have joined their group in a brisk 15 minute walk, which includes three laps around the block where our office is located and accounts for just over a mile.

Using headsets for telephone calls, allowing us to walk while talking.

Walking to see someone in the same office complex rather than sending an email or making a phone call.

Walking to and from lunch to get the muscles moving and the blood pumping. Several restaurants are within a half mile of our office, so we go as a group of friends, and the conversation keeps the mind active as well.

Getting up and being active for at least five minutes at least once per hour.

Sitting feet flat on the floor without leaning forward and with the shoulders relaxed and lower back supported. Remember your mom’s advice: “Sit up straight.”

Experts suggest at least 150 minutes (2.5 hours) per week of vigorous exercise. However, going for a jog, engaging in sports or performing other exercise at the end of a long day of sitting does not reduce the risks associated with all those hours resting on our posteriors. Sitting itself seems to be a major part of the problem. Remember, we need to be active throughout the day.

Reference:

1. Bonnie Berkowitz Patterson Clark. “The health hazards of sitting.” The Washington Post. 20 Jan. 2014. www.washingtonpost.com.

Scott Warrington has more than 40 years of experience in the carpet cleaning industry and related fields. He serves as the technical support specialist for Bridgepoint Systems and Interlink Supply. He can be contacted at ScottW@Bridgepoint.com.