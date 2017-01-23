Online registration is now open for the Mid-South Professional Cleaners Association’s (MSPCA) 2017 regional meeting scheduled for March 30 through 31 at PHC Restoration, 301-201 W. Cabarrus Street, in Raleigh, NC.

As at previous MSPCA regional meetings, the event will feature multiple carpet cleaning and disaster restoration industry-expert presenters. In addition, presentations on better business building will take place. Presenters include:

Scott Finney of Five Step Carpet Care

Sarah E. Nagae, a North Carolina board-certified specialist in trademark law

Dan Taylor of Kidd’s Restoration

Karen Clendening of Ascent Marketing

William McDaniel of Textile Restorations

Robert Pettyjohn of Pettyjohn Cleaning & Restoration and Oriental Rug Cleaning

Tracy Copley of ERS-Electronic Restoration Services

Robert Pulliam of First Response.

Cost of attendance for the event is $150 for the first attendee and $125 for additional attendees who register before March 15; 200 per attendee who registers after March 15; and $225 at the door. The event fees cover lunch and dinner the first day and all breaks. Cancellations will not be refunded.

A group rate for the event’s preferred hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, Raleigh-Downtown, is available through March 1 (or until the block of hotel rooms is filled). Hotel reservations are can be made at http://group.hamptoninn.com/MidSouthCleaners.

For more information, visit the MSPCA site at www.mymspca.org.