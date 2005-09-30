FL minimum wage adjusts for inflation TALLAHASSE, FL — Florida”s minimum wage will increase by $.25 to $6.40 an hour on January 1 to keep pace with inflation, the Florida Agency for Workforce Innovation announced Friday, FloridaToday.com reported. Voters approved a state constitutional amendment last year in which the minimum wage rose from $5.15 to $6.15 an hour in May; the initiative also tied the minimum wage to inflation, requiring an adjustment each year, according to the article. Click here to read the full article. WA residents to see wage initiative pay off again OLYMPIA, WA — As required by Initiative 688 — a plan approved by state voters in 1998 — Washington state”s minimum wage will increase by $.28 to $7.63 per hour in January, the state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday, KGW-TV reported. Under Initiative 688, the state recalculates the minimum wage each September according to changes in the federal Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, according to the article. Click here to read the full article. Harvard janitors, students fight for living wage CAMBRIDGE, MA — Harvard University janitors, dining hall workers, and security guards came together Wednesday to demand better labor policies and wages, The Harvard Crimson reported. Harvard activist group — the Student Labor Action Movement — distributed a pamphlet that stated Harvard janitors make $12.85 an hour for their first three years, with only 49 percent holding full-time positions, whereas at nearby Boston University, janitors make $17.23 an hour, according to the article. Click here to read the full article. For related information, click here. To return to today”s news, click here. To discuss this topic with other industry professionals, click here. For a free subscription to CM e-News DailyTM, the daily news service for the building maintenance industry, click here. For a free introductory subscription (or subscription renewal) to CM/Cleaning & Maintenance Management® magazine, the leading publication in the facility maintenance and contract cleaning industries, click here.