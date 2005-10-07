Tacony acquires Tornado Deal creates a new global presence in floor cleaning and maintenance equipment

ST. LOUIS — Tacony Corporation today announced the acquisition of Tornado Industries Inc. The addition of Tornado rounds out Tacony”s group of Commercial Floor Companies which now serve markets in North America and around the world.

Tacony Corporation now has nearly 600 associates and distribution in over 60 countries. The Commercial Floor Care brands include Tornado, Truvox, Cimex, Powr-Flite and CFR.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacony Corporation, Tornado will continue to operate in Chicago with Michael Schaffer, CEO and President of Tornado, and Gary Cirone, Executive VP, remaining with the company and managing day-to-day operations.

A joint team with representatives of the two companies will now execute integration plans that build upon the product and cultural synergies, as well as the best business and product development practices, of both organizations. This will ensure a smooth transition for customers, distributors and staff alike.

Bill Hinderer, President and COO of Tacony Corporation, says: “Tornado”s long history as an innovative, successful and distributor-supportive organization mirrors our own. Together the two companies enjoy financial strength, a complete product offering, an impressive list of blue chip customers and global reach. We look forward to welcoming the Tornado associates into the Tacony family and are confident that the combined enterprise, with its shared talent and resources, will significantly expand our customer base and opportunities for growth.”

Steve Day, Senior Vice President, Tacony Corporation Commercial Floor Care, says: “The acquisition of Tornado brings Tacony”s Commercial Floor Care division increased knowledge, technology and talent which will benefit all of our distributors and customers. Tornado, its distributors and customers will benefit greatly too from our global sourcing, manufacturing and engineering resources which give increased product development opportunities and greater speed to market.

“We have assembled a truly global sourcing team, supported by world class engineers in Fort Worth, TX; Chicago; St. James, MO; Fenton, MO; Southampton, UK; and Shanghai, China. Their combined expertise means we can confidently source the best value for all of Tornado”s customers –- wherever that value is found, be it in the USA, Europe or China. It also gives Tacony and Tornado substantial competitive advantage over many other manufacturers as we will be able to offer premium quality machines at very competitive prices.”

This transaction is Tacony”s second major acquisition in five weeks and builds on the January 3 announcement that the company had purchased British company Truvox International. Since then, under Tacony”s stewardship and encouragement, Truvox has implemented the most intensive campaign of product introductions in its long history.

About Tacony Corporation

Founded in 1946 by Nick Tacony – the father of current CEO Ken Tacony – Tacony Corporation today is organized into four strategic business units: Commercial Floor Care, Home Floor Care, Sewing and Ceiling Fans & Lighting. A Tacony Corporation Company, Powr-Flite, has been a leader in the commercial floor care industry for over 35 years, manufacturing and distributing equipment, parts, chemicals and accessories. CFR are the innovators and leaders in the Environmental Carpet Cleaning sector.

About Tornado Industries

Tornado was founded in 1927 in Chicago and remains there to this day, being presently located on the city”s Northwest side near O”Hare Airport. To solve the toughest maintenance challenges, Tornado offers a complete line of both hard and soft floor care equipment including vacuums, carpet extraction equipment, floor machines, sweepers, automatic scrubbers, critical filtration vacuums, and pressure washers.