ATLANTA — Home improvement retailer The Home Depot® has acquired Chem-Dry, the franchisor for the world"s largest carpet and upholstery cleaning and service provider network, for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release issued Monday. With nearly 4,000 franchises worldwide — including 2,500 in the U.S. — Chem-Dry will be part of The Home Depot"s At-Home Services division that provides a range of expert installations such as flooring, fencing, roofing, cabinetry and a host of other interior and exterior services, according to the release. The Home Depot stated in the release that Chem-Dry"s leadership team will stay in place while a cross-functional team from both companies will work to integrate Chem-Dry into The Home Depot family over the next few months.