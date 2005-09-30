The CM B2B Trade GroupTM launched an exclusive service for job seekers and employers in the cleaning and maintenance management, carpet care, mold remediation, and disaster restoration industries today. Created in conjunction with leading employment board provider JobTarget, The CM JanSan Jobs BoardTM and The CM Carpet Cleaning Jobs BoardTM are available to readers of CM/Cleanfax® magazine, CM/Cleaning & Maintenance Management® magazine, and CM e-News DailyTM. “The CM JanSan Jobs Board and the CM Carpet Cleaning Jobs Board will benefit job seekers and potential employers alike,” said CM B2B Trade Group Publisher Matt Gallinger. “Job seekers can enter their resumes into a nationwide database and control distribution of their personal contact information. Employers can maximize their access to JanSan talent and complete employee searches efficiently and at low cost,” he said. “It”s a win-win situation!” Click here for more information on recruiter pricing. Click on or paste the following URLs into your browser bar to find your next position or employee:
- The CM JanSan Jobs BoardTM (cleaning and maintenance management) — www.jobtarget.com/home/index.cfm?site_id=422.
- The CM JanSan Jobs BoardTM (manufacturing and distribution) — www.jobtarget.com/home/index.cfm?site_id=423.
- The CM Carpet Cleaning Jobs BoardTM (carpet cleaning, disaster restoration, and mold remediation) — www.jobtarget.com/home/index.cfm?site_id=424.
