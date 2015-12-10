I once heard a radio ad by a sales and marketing guru who stated: “Imagine if you could have a stadium filled with your prospects and you alone were allowed to make your sales presentation.”

You might be able to get away with that if you were selling the average widget to the average consumer. This sales and marketing guru may be a great sales cheerleader, but he has no idea how cynical insurance adjusters think.

If you filled a stadium with insurance adjusters and pitched your services, they’d probably “run you out of town” and never again allow you or your company’s name to be mentioned in their office.

On the other hand, imagine if you could produce an unbiased educational presentation (in your specialty) and offer continuing education credits (CECs). Licensed adjusters need them.

If you offered them, adjusters in your area would likely start seeing you as an expert and one of their trusted resources.

So when you think about marketing your restoration business, don’t just think about your presentation or your message. Think about what you can offer adjusters that they really need for their own professional development. CEC workshops are excellent examples of just that.

Independent Adjuster Peter Crosa conducts workshops and seminars on the topic of marketing restoration services to the insurance claims industry. He is the author of the Restoration & Mitigation Contractor’s Guide to Insurance Repair Marketing. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/AdjusterMarket, visit his website at www.petercrosa.net and email peter@petercrosa.net to ask a question.