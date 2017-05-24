Did I just hear you right, Mr. Adjuster? You want me to get this house dry in three days, and you want to tell me how to do my job?”

You might have had an experience just like this. It seems to be happening more and more often.

Recently, I was privileged to attend an industry-changing event in Palm Springs, CA… the RIA Convention & Industry Expo.

If you were there, you likely felt the vibrant energy and laser-sharp focus of attendees who are tiring of being told what to do in regards to running their companies.

Yes, the restoration industry is at war with the insurance industry, and as Ken Larsen said during his acceptance speech for the Martin L. King award, it is time for the restoration industry to “grow a spine.”

(By the way, Ken, congratulations on the honor you received. You really deserve it.)

This latest RIA event was quite different from others I have attended. A feeling of unity permeated the entire convention. Almost every discussion was about going to battle, making changes in the ways restoration companies work with insurance companies and especially dealing with the battleground of the assignment of benefits (AOB) issue.

Let’s circle back to Ken’s comment on growing a spine. What did he mean? Simple. If you are a restoration contractor, and a homeowner calls and hires you, it is your job. No one has the right, legal or otherwise, to tell you how to do the work. If you are following the standard of care and industry-accepted protocols, you are doing it right.

This is where it gets interesting. Keep reading.

Ken cited a case where an adjuster met a contractor on a job. The adjuster proceeded to dictate to the contractor how and what should be restored. The contractor respectfully interrupted the adjuster and said, “Pardon me, Mr. Adjuster. I do not need your advice on how to restore this structure. You have only one question for which I need an answer: Is the checkbook open or closed for this insurance claim? That’s all I need to know.”

Ken said that when the adjuster protested the contractor’s comment — with the threat of bringing in the insurance company’s preferred contractor — the restorer quickly reminded the adjuster of the signed agreement between the property owner and the restorer.

Was the restorer brave? Foolish? Cavalier? None of the above. It seems the restorer came from another industry and wasn’t accustomed to being told how to run his company. As Ken said, “He didn’t have the predisposition to cave.”

The consensus at the RIA conference was that it is time to stop caving — and time to start growing a spine. Be part of the action. Join the RIA, and help find the solution to a growing challenge.